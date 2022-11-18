EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A St. Landry man has been arrested after allegedly altering checks, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

Robert Soileau, 47, of St. Landry was charged with seven counts of monetary instrument abuse and six counts of theft.

According to EPSO, deputies received a complaint of a possible identity theft on July 26. During the investigation, it was learned that Soileau had been hired by the victim to do repairs on his property.

The victim then paid Soileau by check once the job was finished, EPSO said.

Soileau then allegedly altered the checks making the dollar amount much higher than the agreed amount and deposit the checks at a local bank.

According to EPSO, the total dollar amount of theft was $1,640.

On Nov. 17, Soileau was located and arrested.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.