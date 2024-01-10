EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A 250-million-dollar project is in the works to bring a solar farm to Evangeline Parish. It looks to create clean energy for the communities around it.

The project, owned by global energy company, AES, is currently in the development phase with construction looking to start in 2026. At least 2,300 acres of land will be leased for the project. The Evangeline Solar Project will include improved air quality and reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

The new farm will also create new jobs during construction and operation. It looks to bring affordable, reliable and locally produced energy for homes in the parish. Ryan Williams, mayor of Ville Platte, says the plans for this solar farm have been in the works for the last few years.

“This is something that came about a few years ago and now its coming to fruition,” Williams explained. “I think I was president of the police jury at that time when the discussion came up about solar farms. I know a lot of planning had to go on for this to actually come to pass.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Williams says a past freezing weather event in the parish brought the idea of solar energy.

“I think that was a few years ago when we had the freeze and that was one of the ideas for our area because all of our energy is plant driven and this would be like another aspect to get good clean energy from the solar,” Williams explained.

Williams says it is exciting to see this project come into Evangeline Parish.

“I would say it feels good and just to come into the parish I’m happy for that,” said Williams.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

Latest Posts