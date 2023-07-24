VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)– South Louisiana Community College has expanded its food pantry at the C.B. Coreil Campus in Ville Platte. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday at 11 a.m. to honor this milestone for the college.

Also known as The Pantry, SLCC’s food pantry focuses on student food insecurity and offers assistance to those in need. This new addition now completes campus-wide expansions with The Pantry at each SLCC campus including Young Memorial, Franklin, Evangeline, New Iberia and Acadian campuses.

In a survey conducted at SLCC in 2021, 52% of participating students cited instances of lacking food when they were attending SLCC. Regarding their food supply, 69% of students mentioned it was insufficient at least one to two times each semester.

Students recognized how beneficial a pantry on campus would be, with 87% of responding students confirming they would use it if available.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“SLCC views students through a holistic lens and is committed to eliminating barriers that hinder student success,” said Lana Fontenot, vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement and External Relations. “When students are burdened by hunger or worried about feeding their families, their ability to focus and excel in college is significantly impacted. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners for recognizing the value of this initiative and providing the private funding necessary to expand our operations.”

Donors including ATMOS Energy and Do It Greener Foundation, along with grants from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, Home Bank, Wal-Mart and Super 1 Foods, contributed to the expansion of The Pantry. Approximately 4,000 students have been served since the first three opened in 2022.

To give money to The Pantry, please visit the SLCC Foundation web page. People can purchase items from The Pantry Amazon Wish List or consider a donation of the following:

Microwavable meals (ramen noodles, ravioli, etc.)

Cans or pouches of meat

Soups

Water, Gatorade or other nutritional drinks

Other non-perishable items (canned fruits or vegetables, boxed items, etc.)

The Pantry also accepts unopened hygiene or toiletry items including:

Dish soap

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Bar soap

Body wash

Feminine products

People can schedule a drop-off or get more information by contacting slccfoundation@solacc.edu or 337-521-9026.