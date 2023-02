EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A sheriff’s deputy wrecked into a graveyard early Wednesday morning in Evangeline Parish, authorities said.

The crash took place on South Chataignier St. and East Cotton St., where an Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Deputy wrecked into a graveyard.

The deputy was pursuing another vehicle when they hit a pole and crashed.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was bruised, with no major injuries.

There were no graves reported damaged.