EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department responded to a shots fired call on Oct. 16.

The call led deputies to John F. Kennedy Avenue, where multiple shell casings were discovered.

It was determined by police that multiple suspects approached a high school homecoming party and started to shoot at the students.

Police report that no one was struck by the gun shots, but two cars and a home were hit.

This investigation is still ongoing and Sheriff Charles R. Guillory is asking the public to please come forward with any information concerning this shooting.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff Department cannot solve this crime without the public’s help.