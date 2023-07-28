MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – Residents in Mamou are concerned about the lack of action to fix a persistent sewage leak in their neighborhood.

Katherine Mouiller, a Saint Peter St. resident, says she has to run a hose in her sewage to make her commodes flush. “It’s 10:00 at night and my commodes won’t flush. I gotta get out here. I’m eighty years old and I gotta run a hose as far as I can up in my sewage to make my commodes flush,” says Mouiller.

Mouiller says she’s asked for the name of the builders of the sewage system from city officials multiple times, but has not gotten anywhere on finding out who they are. “I’ve asked the police jury and the Town of Mamou to give me the name of the contractors that built this system that actually put it in, they tell me, “Oh we’re gonna call you back with a name”, but they don’t give it to me, none of them.”

Meggie Granger says the sewage makes it hard to breathe and causes people in the neighborhood to get sick. “Day to day, the air is thicker, you notice people are getting sicker around the neighborhood. There’s times when sewage backs up outside on the pipes as I’ve shown before and it makes just a mess of everything.”

Granger urges government officials to take responsibility for their actions and come fix the issue immediately. “People’s health are on the line they need to come fix it. Whoever is responsible, stop giving the runaround, stop putting blame on other people, please come see about this.”

News 10 reached out to the Evangeline Parish Police Jury who says they have no knowledge of the issue, but will look into it immediately.