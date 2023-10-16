VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Vehicles owned by several senior citizens in the City of Ville Platte were vandalized. The city’s new housing authority board chairman and mayor are teaming up to help them.

Longtime resident Mary Moton’s car is one of a number of cars vandalized within this housing authority complex last Thursday.

“I put some tape on it and the next day I woke up and the second one was broken on the other side,” Moton said.

Now, she can barely drive her vehicle but has no choice even though the back windows are gone, and the left and right-side mirrors are snatched off.

“I changed one of the glass windows one time, and they broke it again,” said Moton.

Morton’s neighbor, Barbara Charles, has found herself in similar situation as well.

“The mirrors are broken and everything. I cannot drive it; not until it gets fixed,” said Charles.

Ville Platte’s newly appointed Housing Authority Board Chairman Arthur Sampson Jr. heard about the vandalism.

“I’m just here to let the residents know that the mayor and I, I spoke with him, have decided to set up a GoFundMe to help fix these cars,” Sampson said.

Sampson says they may not be able to help everyone but at least they can help the ones who need it most.

Ville Platte Mayor Ryan Williams says he will do whatever he can do to help.

“My heart goes out to the people who were affected, and I know kind of what they’re faced with,” said Williams.

The mayor says one person has been arrested.