EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) made several drug-related arrests over the last few days.

According to EPSO, the authorities conducted a search warrant at a residence in Ville Platte on Feb. 7 and detained the following individuals:

Christopher Allen Wall, 36, of Pine Prairie, was charged with possession of schedule 3, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

Cody M Wardlaw, 26, of Ville Platte, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandy Nichole Fontenot, 28, of Ville Platte, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

EPSO also said that on Feb. 9, authorities conducted a traffic stop in Ville Platte and found illegal narcotics after a search of the driver and vehicle. Casey Faul, 32, of Ville Platte, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 11, authorities conducted a traffic stop and upon making contact with the driver there was an overwhelming smell of marijuana, according to EPSO. A probable cause search was conducted and authorities located narcotics and a firearm.

EPSO said that Andre Fitzgerald Franklin, 34, of Baton Rouge, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana over 2 pounds, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.