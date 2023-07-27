EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – After 2 inmates escaped from the Evangeline Parish Jail in just under 3 months, Sheriff Charles Guillory says security changes are being made to prevent these escapes from continuing.

Since May, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office dealt with the escapes of Jody Thrasher, and most recently, Willie Price.

Because the escapes were done in two different ways, security changes began with the fencing on top of the jail where Jody Thrasher climbed out. “He was in the rec yard. He dug his way out at the top through the fencing that we had, and he escaped. Since then, we fixed that and tripled the wire. It’s almost impossible to get out,” says Sheriff Charles Guillory.

Willie Price was a trustee who was allowed to step outside and handle duties such as taking out the trash under officer supervision. Because the officer oversees multiple trustees, Price was able to run away. Guillory says a plan is now in place to prevent any running from occurring again. “They’re going to have leg restraints called leg irons. Probably about an 18-inch chain, where they can’t run, and they’ll have to shuffle to get away. And the correctional officer can easily catch them,” says Sheriff Guillory.

While these methods will be effective for their current facility, Guillory says his team also plans to prevent these escapes with their new facility which will soon begin construction. “The new facility will have a 12-foot razor wire no climb fence and the whole facility is going to be fenced in. And we’ll keep a close eye, we’ll have over 400 cameras in place. It’s going to be state of the art.”