VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)– Help is on the way in Ville Platte for a group of seniors living in a housing complex where cars were recently vandalized. The mayor told KLFY News 10 that a man suspected of the crime has been arrested.

Arthur James Sampson, Jr. is the Ville Platte housing authority board chairman who put out the word that the women’s cars have been vandalized.

“They live in the housing authority, and we know they’re on a fixed income and they’re senior citizens,” Sampson said. “We’re not going to help everybody.”

Sampson noted he and the mayor have agreed to help pay for repairs to one of the vehicles. A local business has agreed to help with another vehicle.

“The situation and the way things happened, and we know they don’t have liability insurance so. This is where you step up in the community and give back,” Sampson said.

Moreover, Sampson said the housing authority board approved starting the process of researching about adding more surveillance cameras to the streets. Sampson mentioned while he was recently in Lafayette he took notice of the street cameras that are being used.

“I took a picture of one of the cameras, and I showed them and maybe we can get something like that,” he said. “We are in the process of talking with a consultatnt to try and go around to see exactly where we can put cameras. We’re not giong to put them all over but we know where the high crime areas are and the main streets.”

