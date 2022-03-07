(KLFY)- Ville Platte currently has the fifth slowest internet speed in the nation.

However with broadband expansion set to roll into town, Mayor Jennifer Vidrine says this will open up doors of opportunities for resources to begin rolling in as well.

“We are going from worst to first,” Mayor Vidrine continues.

Fiber and broadband expansion is scheduled to hit the city soon.

The expansion is made possible through the funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Mayor Vidrine says what she is most excited about is what this means for schools and the future of resources for Evangeline Parish students.

“This is big. It is tremendous, the impact it will have,” says Vidrine.

She says this will enhance education to the 21st century.

Schools will be able to provide state of the art technology to every child in the school system.

Vidrine explains, “Schools providing Chromebooks will now be enhanced and upgraded.”

She says thanks to the federal funding no child will be left behind or fall behind because of lack of internet.

“They want to make careers out of coding or STEM programs, computer sciences, video gaming. The possibilities are endless,” adds Vidrine.

Starting this summer, students will be able to take advantage of the opportunities coming into the city.

Vidrine explains, “Our girls and boys place will have a summer program. We will introduce a computer science. We can tune into classes and connect.”