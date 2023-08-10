VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)– The Reddell Vidrine Water System is issuing a precautionary boil advisory, effective immediately.

The district has experienced low water pressure because of a main line break, so as a precaution, the advisory will be in effect until the water system repeals it and water samples are determined safe.

The advisory applies to the following areas:

North side of Veterans Memorial Highway

Penny Lane

Rocky Lane

Honeysuckle Lane

Jeanard Road

Lariatt Lane

AJ Lane

Chapman Lane

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before drinking or using it by boiling water for at least one minute once its brought to a rolling boil in a clean container.