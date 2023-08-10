VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)– The Reddell Vidrine Water System is issuing a precautionary boil advisory, effective immediately.
The district has experienced low water pressure because of a main line break, so as a precaution, the advisory will be in effect until the water system repeals it and water samples are determined safe.
The advisory applies to the following areas:
- North side of Veterans Memorial Highway
- Penny Lane
- Rocky Lane
- Honeysuckle Lane
- Jeanard Road
- Lariatt Lane
- AJ Lane
- Chapman Lane
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before drinking or using it by boiling water for at least one minute once its brought to a rolling boil in a clean container.