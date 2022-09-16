EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A 19 year old student in Evangeline Parish was arrested for terrorism after threatening his school.

“Around 9 or 9:30 last night (Thursday) Pine Prairie Police say they received information of a social media threat of a possible school shooting that was going to happen at Pine Prairie High School on today the 16th of September.

The Pine Prairie Police Department teamed up with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s office, the Turkey Creek Police Department and the school board to lock down the school in search of the student.

“We immediately contacted the school board and put the school on a level 1 lock down today. We had extra officers on campus today to ensure the safety of all the students. We found the suspect’s information and got enough probable cause to issue an arrest warrant.”

The suspect would be identified as Tyrinisky Fruge,19 of Ville Platte.

Fruge was arrested on charges of terrorism.

Sheriff Charles Guillory says a heavy police presence will be at Friday night’s homecoming game.

“Tonight they’re having a homecoming and a game tonight with a pep rally so we’re going to have police officers there also. Even for the game we’re going to have an officer presence. The message that I want to portray to anybody, don’t make a threat because I’m coming arrest you.

Fruge is being held in Evangeline parish jail with a $50K.