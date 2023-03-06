VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The Ville Platte Police Department is currently investigating a car crash involving Pine Prairie Chief of Police L.C. Deshotel.

This crash comes less than two months after Deshotel was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Chief Deshotel was arrested on Jan. 18 in turkey creek after being pulled over when Turkey Creek Police Officers believed he was driving while intoxicated. Deshotel was issued a summons and the information of his arrest was sent to Evangeline parish district attorney Trent Brignac.

Less than two months after receiving these charges, Deshotel was involved in another car crash in Ville Platte this weekend.

“The only thing I have as of right now is that the Chief of Pine Prairie was involved in a crash here, I believe Friday afternoon sometime. But that is all I have,” Perry Thomas, Ville Platte Chief of Police, said.

Accident reports filled out by the Ville Platte police officer on the scene revealed Deshotel’s vehicle was swerving in and out of lanes on main street. When another driver on the street tried to avoid Deshotel, the vehicles collided.

No injuries have been reported from the crash, and both Deshotel and the other driver refused medical attention.

It is still unknown if Deshotel was driving while under the influence.

Ville Platte Chief of Police Perry Thomas said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Pine Prairie mayor James West wants to wait until more information is uncovered before making a statement on Deshotel’s future.

As the investigation continues, News 10 has reached out to Chief Deshotel for comment, we have not heard back as of news time.