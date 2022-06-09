UPDATE 5:39 a.m.: According to EPSO, the three escapees have been recaptured.

Original 6/9 4:45 a.m. EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Evangeline Parish Sherriff’s Office is looking for three escaped inmates: Joseph Kirklin, Justin Melancon, and Atticus Miller. The men were last seen around 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon. Pictures of the escapees will be included below. All were last seen wearing orange.

Left to Right: Joseph Kirklin, Atticus Miller, Justin Melancon

Evangeline Parish Sherriff’s Office warns not to approach the men. Contact the Sherriff’s office if you have any information, (337)-363-2161.