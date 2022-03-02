MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Mamou police on Wednesday asked the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection to the shooting, which left one man injured.

Police are seeking to interview 20-year-old Health Belton.

According to Capt. Cory Benoit, officers responded to a shots fired call Monday in the 200 block of 6th Street.

When they arrived, he said, police found a male victim laying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was treated on scene and then transported to a local hospital with moderate non life threatening injuries, Benoit said.

Police described Belton as a white male, 20-years-old approx. 6’03” and weighing 200 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone with information on Belton’s location or information about the incident they are urged to contact the Mamou Police Department at 337-468-5221.