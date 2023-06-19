VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – An officer-involved shooting near Ville Platte leaves one person in the hospital.

According to TFC Thomas Gossen with Louisiana State Police, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office requested State Police to investigate a shooting on Hwy. 13 at Junction Rd. near Ville Platte around 4 a.m. Monday morning. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

It is still an active scene and motorists are asked to find alternate routes if possible.

Anyone with information, video or pictures is asked to call LSP detectives at 337-332-8080.