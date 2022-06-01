VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Main Street in Ville Platte, Police Chief Neal Lartigue confirmed.

He said the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Freddie Dunn Road.

A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Lartigue said.

The name of the deceased has not yet being released pending notification of family members.

The crash is being investigated by Ville Platte Police with an assist from State Police and no additional information is available at this time, Lartigue said.