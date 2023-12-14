EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Oakdale woman has died in a two-vehicle crash in Evangeline Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police said around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, they began investigating a two-vehicle crash on La. Highway 10 about half a mile west of Beaver Road. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old Eddie Brunson of Oakdale.

Officials said the investigation revealed Lucas Lemaire, of Franklin, was traveling west on La. Highway 10, driving a Chevrolet Silverado. At the same time, Brunson was traveling east while driving a Ford Escape. For reasons unknown, Lemaire crossed the centerline and struck Brunson head on.

Brunson was taken to a local hospital were she later died of her injuries. Lemarie also suffered serious injuries from the crash.

Standard toxicology samples are awaiting analysis from both drivers. This crash remains under investigation.

