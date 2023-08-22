MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — A man has been charged with arson in connection with a vehicle fire in June of a truck stolen from North Dakota, authorities said.

Chance Traveler Standridge, 26, of Mandan, North Dakota, is charged with one count of simple arson, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Standridge was arrested near Mamou for North Dakota Probation and Parole. While being held in the parish jail authorities said Standridge confessed to burning the 2011 Ford F-150 and leaving it on Greenwood Road on June 30. Authorities said the vehicle was stolen from North Dakota by Standridge and an accomplice.

Standridge is charged with one count of simple arson. Bond is set at $25,000.