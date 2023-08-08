EVANGELINE PARISH (KLFY) – Fallen Ville Platte Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio will be laid to rest Wednesday.

He and another man were killed in a Ville Platte officer-involved shooting last Monday.

Visitation for Giglio will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Belle Chasse. That will take place from 9 a.m. until funeral mass at noon. Internment will follow at Lakelawn Cemetery in Metairie. Tune in to News 10 for full coverage of the funeral.

The New Orleans native ended up in Acadiana when he evacuated from Hurricane Katrina. When his pig stand business and home were destroyed, he decided to plant his roots in Ville Platte, the city he fell in love with. It’s also where he discovered his passion for law enforcement.

“He was so proud when he started working for the sheriff’s department and got to be out in the streets can really helping his community he fell in love with,” Cristina Giglio, Barry’s niece, said.

He began his law enforcement career with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office. He worked there for 15 years before joining the Ville Platte Marshal’s Office. “He loved to help people, and if that meant helping to clean up the streets and getting people off the street, helping them, he’s opened his doors to many people,” his niece added.

She says her uncle was always passionate about his work in the community, especially working with inmates at the jail. “He loved doing it. He loved being able to help people. People that came across him in the jail, he really would go out of his way to make sure they stayed out of trouble once they got out of jail and kind of watched over them. He just really cared about people,” says Cristina.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She describes him as a family-oriented man, who’s one true passion was helping people. Working in law enforcement was how he helped not only family and friends, but strangers in his community.

“He would give you the shirt off his back. He would really go out of his way to help anybody that he could because it made him feel good to be able to help people and know that he was making them also feel good about themselves,” his niece said.

Ahead of his funeral Wednesday, Giglio’s family is asking for people to make donations in Barry’s name to the National Fallen Officer Foundation.