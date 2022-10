MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – An early morning fire in Mamou leaves heavy damage to a home.

According to Mamou Fire Chief Gary Reed, the fire happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 800 block of 5th St. There were no injuries as a result of the fire, however, the house did receive heavy damage.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.