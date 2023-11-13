OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — In Opelousas, the marshal’s office continues their push to get drugs and illegal weapons off the street.

Marshal Paul Mouton says the possibility of a new millage approved in this weekend’s election can make their efforts even stronger. Assistant Marshal Louis Armstrong says the most recent arrest was the result of a traffic stop that turned into a pursuit by deputy marshals after the suspect tried to flee the scene.

“Deputies did locate inside the vehicle one stolen firearm. The firearm was stolen out of St. Bernard Parish, and it is pending a homicide investigation. Also 3 pounds of what is suspected to be marijuana was also seized from the vehicle,” said Armstrong.

The 3 pounds of marijuana seized in this arrest can now be added to the over 3 ounces of fentanyl and other narcotics the marshal’s office has taken off the streets since revamping their criminal interdiction team at the beginning of the year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It contributes to the constant dent that we’re putting into the crime. We’ve seized well over 50 firearms just since January of this year. We continue to do the best we can; even though we don’t have a lot to work with, we’ll still do the best we can,” Armstrong explained.

Armstrong and Opelousas City Marshal Paul Mouton say there is an opportunity to get more equipment with a city millage proposed in November 18th’s ballot.

The millage will provide funding for city projects as well as first responders.

Mouton says the millages dedicated to his office will lead directly to increased manpower for a swat team, elderly awareness and narcotics divisions, school resource officers, 24/7 patrols, and equipment to ensure deputies are ready.

“This town is not safe. I am trying to protect the whole ward 1. The city and ward 1. I’m shorthanded, but I’m doing what I can,” said Mouton. “We need the millages because we need the money. We’re showing the people that we’re getting dope off the street; we’re showing them that we can do the work, and we’re asking the people to pass this millage for us so we can get our money and do what we need to do.”

Mouton says they will continue their relentless pursuit of getting drugs and guns off the street no matter what but hopes the people will assist in the mission at the polls on November 18.

Latest Post