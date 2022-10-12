EVANGELINE PARISH, La (KLFY)– Evangeline Parish Sheriff detectives are looking for the suspects who allegedly assaulted a man who has autism.

Devon Mahan, 23 says he has high-functioning autism and like anyone else, just wants to enjoy life.

Following an evening of dancing at a local bar, Mahan says he was attacked outside the bar by three men who still have not been arrested.

Mahan says he is frustrated and angry that the individuals who attacked him have not been brought to justice.

“I just don’t feel like I deserved it honestly. I feel like it was very wrong, I feel like it should not have happened.”

With a three-inch cut into his eyelid, fractures around his eye, and a stitched left ear, his mother Jody Mahan says her worst fear were unlocked.

“This was one of my fears you know. He trusts very easily and for him to be in this situation by himself with no help, as a parent it’s heartbreaking.”

She says her son is now seeing a specialists to ensure that no permanent damage was done.

News Ten reached out to the Evangeline Sheriff’s office about the attack.

Sheriff Charles Guillory says not only is the investigation ongoing, but detectives are looking to make an arrest very soon.

“There will be an arrest that’s going to be made shortly. We are still looking into all the details at this time. The arrest that we are going to make will be a felony arrest, ” Guillory said.

Devon and his mom say they want to make sure this does not happen to anyone with autism ever again.