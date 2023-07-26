VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A man was shot and killed in Ville Platte Tuesday night in what family members are calling retaliation.

Treyvon Gallow, 24, was shot in the Ville Platte Housing Authority Tuesday night. Gallow’s mother, Olivia Gasper, said he was found by paramedics before being taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Gasper said the shooting is connected to the escape and subsequent arrest of Willie Price, who escaped from the Evangeline Parish Jail and was recaptured in Opelousas, and also that one other person was wounded in the shooting, but neither has been confirmed.

“The boy broke out of jail Sunday, they catch him; not even 24 hours later my son is dead,” Gasper said. “And I made reports. I made many reports. Nothing was followed up on, nothing is going on, and I’m tired. I’m really tired and it’s not just my child, it could be anybody’s child.”

Officials have confirmed that an investigation is under way, but have released no other information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.