EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Evangeline Parish man is accused of stealing from a home after posing as a relative of the deceased homeowner.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, Patrick Wayne Bergeron, 37 of Pine Prairie obtained keys for the residence and told others that it was for his uncle and that it was currently being foreclosed.

It happened in the 3200 block of Heritage Road, detectives said.

The victim told authorities that back in late December Bergeron entered the residence without permission and took appliances, furniture, tools and electronics.

Bergeron was recently located and arrested on two counts of simple burglary, felony theft, and criminal trespassing, detectives said.

He is being held in the Evangeline Parish Jail on a $67,500 bond.