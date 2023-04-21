MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – The Mamou Police Department (MPD) is asking for assistance in locating a man allegedly connected to two recent shootings in Mamou.

MPD said that Vindezz Thibodeaux, 22, is wanted for the following charges:

Serious property damage

Illegal weapon use

Attempted second-degree murder (two counts)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts)

Courtesy of MPD

He is described as 5’8 and around 135 lbs and is considered armed and dangerous, according to MPD.

On April 15, Thibodeaux and two other suspects allegedly opened fire on a vehicle on the 400 block of East Street. MPD said that the vehicle was hit several times, and no one in the car was injured.

MPD also said that Thibodeaux opened fire on another vehicle traveling east on Mulberry on April 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (337) 468-5221.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.