MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – The Mamou Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who was last seen in January.

Christopher Durgan, 48, of Mamou, was last seen Jan. 3, according to authorities.

Courtesy of MPD

He is described as 5’9, around 260 pounds, and has a mole on his right cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (337) 468-5221.