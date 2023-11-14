MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Mamou Police are looking for an inmate that escaped Mamou Jail Tuesday morning.

Dorian Thomas, an inmate in the Mamou Jail, escaped the jail Tuesday morning, according to the Mamou Police Department. Mamou Police consider Thomas to be armed and dangerous.

Thomas is a Black male, approximately five foot seven inches and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and multiple tattoos. Authorities say he was wearing and orange shirt and gray sweat pants at the time he escaped.

If you see or have seen him, please contact the Mamou Police Department at 337-468-5221.

