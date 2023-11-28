MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Mamou Police are tracking down a gunman that is believed to have shot two people.

Officials said they believe, Jamien Williams, shot two people in Mamou around 5 p.m. at the corner of Ninth and Chestnut Street on Tuesday.

Assistant Police Chief Caleb Semien tells News 10 a male and female juvenile were shot and both were airlifted to an area hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

