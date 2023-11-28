MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Mamou Police are tracking down a gunman that is believed to have shot two people.
Officials said they believe, Jamien Williams, shot two people in Mamou around 5 p.m. at the corner of Ninth and Chestnut Street on Tuesday.
Assistant Police Chief Caleb Semien tells News 10 a male and female juvenile were shot and both were airlifted to an area hospital where they are listed in stable condition.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Latest Post
- House approves resolutions calling on Hamas to release hostages, reaffirming Israel’s right to exist
- A mother is uneasy after discovering her sons killer is missing and wanted for another murder
- House swears in Utah Republican Celeste Maloy
- Mark Cuban working on $3.5B sale of Dallas Mavericks: AP source
- Mamou Police tracking down gunman; two injured in shooting