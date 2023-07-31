MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – Officials with the Town of Mamou are responding to complaints of ongoing sewerage issues.

The sewerage leak issue has been occurring on Saint Peter Street in Mamou for eight years, and now residents say it’s time for a change.

Citizens say they made calls to the Town of Mamou, the Evangeline Parish Police Jury, and the Mamou Utility Barn who have all given them the run-around on who’s responsible for the damages.

The superintendent of the sewer system of Mamou and the Evangeline Parish Police Jury President did not wish to speak on camera but did each give statements.

We confirmed that Saint Peter Street located on what is known as Maxime Subdivision is located outside the Town of Mamou city limits and is serviced by the Evangeline Parish Police Jury. Sewer System Superintendent Robert Mcgee

We checked on the system and we didn’t find anything wrong that would cause a backup for the sewage systems. Police Jury President Bryan Vidrine

News 10 also reached out to the Public Works office in Mamou who says they have no comment on this issue.