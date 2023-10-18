EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A motorcycle crash Tuesday night left a Mamou man dead.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night on Hwy. 104 near Eunice.

The initial investigation revealed a Honda Shadow motorcycle was traveling west on Hwy. 104 when it ran off the roadway and into a ditch. The driver, Russell John Armond Sr., 64 of Mamou, was ejected from the motorcycle. Despite wearing a helmet, Armond suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown, and a toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

