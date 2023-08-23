MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) arrested a Mamou man for allegedly setting fire to a home that damaged multiple houses.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Mamou Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire located in the 500 block of East Street around 4 a.m. on August 18. No one was home at the time, but the fire spread to the home next door, which was occupied. The woman inside was able to escape safely.

An investigation by SFM deputies showed the fire began near the back door where there was evidence of a break-in and suspicious items left behind. Deputies also discovered there was an altercation between the woman in the home next door and her boyfriend about an hour before the fire. The woman’s relatives, who live across the street and in the home that burned, intervened in the fight and forced the boyfriend to leave.

The boyfriend of the woman, Tommy Lee, 52 of Mamou, was confirmed as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Lee was located on Monday. He was arrested and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail and charged with aggravated arson, domestic abuse battery and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Lee is also pending booking for additional, unrelated outstanding warrants from two different agencies. This investigation is ongoing.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.