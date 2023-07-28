MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — A Mamou man has been charged with molesting a teenage girl, authorities said.

Terry Lee Thomas, 57, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded July 12 to the 1900 block of James Ortego Road in Mamou in reference to a report of a possible sexual assault involving a juvenile. It is alleged that Thomas approached a 14-year-old female and touched her inappropriately. Authorities said Thomas refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

Details of Thomas’s bail were not released.