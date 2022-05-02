ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Mamou resident was killed in a crash in Allen Parish over the weekend, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).

Teela Chrisitan, 37, died after crashing into an oversized crane truck at a high rate of speed on the morning of Friday, April 29.

Christian was speeding while driving a Lexus northbound on LA 26, according to LSP. The crane truck was turning into a private drive when Christian’s Lexus struck the left side of the truck. Christian did not reduce speed. The crash resulted in the Lexus catching fire.

Speed is considered a factor in the accident, and seatbelt use is unknown due to the damage in the Lexus. The driver of the crane truck was not injured. Toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.