EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Mamou man is now dead following a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 104 near Richardson Lane, according to Louisiana State Police.

Anthony J. Bias, 42, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima west on LA Hwy 104 when his vehicle, for reasons to be determined, ran off the road and went into a ditch. The front of the vehicle then hit a tree, according to State Police.

Bias died at the scene of the crash.

Signs of possible impairment on Bias’ end are unknown as of now, but authorities collected a toxicology sample for testing.

