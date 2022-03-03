LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s municipal fiber-optic internet service, LUS Fiber, is expanding into at least five Acadiana towns, starting with Ville Platte, according to a press release.

LUS Fiber was awarded $21 million to expand its internet footprint as part of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) Broadband Infrastructure Program. In doing so, the service plans to expand coverage to Ville Platte, Church Point, Eunice, Mamou and Basile. The build-out will use over one million feet of fiber-optic cable infrastructure, according to LUS Fiber.

The announcement adds to a 2021 notice about expanded services into additional portions of Lafayette, St. Martin, and Iberia parishes.

The expansion is starting in Ville Platte, which according to HighSpeedInternet.com, currently has the fifth-slowest average internet rate in the U.S.

“This is a huge step forward for the city of Ville Platte – we’re thrilled for this incredible opportunity to enhance the quality of life for our residents, increase opportunities for our businesses, support education with new resources, and strengthen our economy as a whole,” says Evangeline Parish Police Jury Secretary-Treasurer Donald Bergeron.

“It’s been an honor for our entire LUS Fiber team to work with leadership from the Acadiana Planning Commission and surrounding communities to secure this NTIA funding, and we are eager to move forward with providing broadband services to Ville Platte as well as other parts of Acadiana,” shares LUS Fiber Director Ryan Meche, P.E. “High-quality, high-speed connectivity is vital for growing and thriving communities, and we commend Ville Platte leadership for their efforts in securing equitable access and opportunities for their residents and businesses.”