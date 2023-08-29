EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The LSU Eunice Office of Workforce Innovation and Continuing Education will offer several ACT bootcamps for high school students.

Courses will run throughout the fall covering Mathematics, English, and Reading/Science.

The bootcamps begin with Mathematics from Sept. 11 through Oct. 2 on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The English bootcamp runs Oct. 9 through Oct. 30 on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., while Reading/Science takes place Mondays from Nov. 6 through Nov. 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kate Aucoin, a certified educator with the Evangeline Parish School Board for more than 28 years, will instruct the courses. Ms. Aucoin has taught several ACT bootcamp-style courses over the years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Each four-class session is $100 per student with classes held in LSUE’s Community Education Building.

You can sign-up for any of the bootcamps available by visiting the Events Calendar on the main page of the LSUE website, clicking “See More Events” and selecting the bootcamp you would like to attend.