VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte man has been arrested after authorities found several drugs and firearms in his home, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

James Alexander Garlow Sr., 47, of Ville Platte faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine (over 116 grams)

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana (over 295 grams)

Possession of cocaine

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm in presence of CDS

Possession of CDS in presence of a minor

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Money derived from drug proceeds

EPSO, the Allen Parish Sheriff Departments Swat Team and the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole executed a search warrant at a home located at 415 North Fontenot Street in Ville Platte that had been under investigation, according to EPSO.

Agents entered the home and a different building on the property and detained three people, EPSO said.

During a search of the home, agents found crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, several handguns and U.S. currency, EPSO said.

According to EPSO, several vehicles including four-wheelers and a golf cart were confiscated as well.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.