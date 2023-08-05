LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Funeral arrangements have been set for Ville Platte Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio.

On Thursdays, Marshal’s from across the state escorted his body to New Orleans where he will be laid to rest.

Deputy Marshal Giglio was killed Monday night while serving a narcotics search warrant at a home in Ville Platte. One other man was killed and a woman was injured. One suspect in in jail in connection to Deputy Marshal’s Giglio’s death.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 9th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Belle Chasse from 9am until Funeral Mass time at noon. Interment will follow at Lakelawn Cemetery in Metairie.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for people to make donations in Barry’s name to The National Fallen Officer Foundation at In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Barry’s name to The National Fallen Officer Foundation at nationalfof.org.