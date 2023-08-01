VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – People who knew Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio reflect on the man they knew and the impact he made on the community.

Ville Platte Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio joined the city’s Marshal’s Office in 2013. According to his online profile, he has worked for the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office since 2008.

Former Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine says Giglio was known for working beyond the badge.

People describe Giglio as a gentle, nice, and all-around good guy. Vidrine explains losing Giglio is a tremendous loss to both the community and law enforcement. “When he said how are you doing he meant it. It wasn’t a ceremonial courtesy of how you’re doing. He was like how are you doing? Are you okay?,” the former mayor added.

Vidrine said Giglio was always willing to help outside his law enforcement capacity. “If there was something that needed to be done, if there were festivals or there were fundraisers or anything going on in the community or the city you could ask Barry to help you; he would be there lickety split,” she said.

Giglio leaves behind a family, a community and a long career in local law enforcement. “My heart goes out to his family. My heartfelt prayers and sending them strength; and hopefully they can lean and depend on their faith to get them through this tragic time,” former Mayor Vidrine explained.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ville Platte Rep. Rhonda Butler says she is “heartbroken” over the death of Deputy City Marshal Barry. She released a statement saying:

I’ve known him at least 10 years. This is tragic news. I am upset about his death for our community, his friends and his family. He was a good friend and a good servant to our community. I send prayers for him and his family and for our entire community. He will be missed and we are all grateful for his service. Ville Platte Rep. Rhonda Butler

Ville Platte Police Chief Perry Thomas also released a statement.

It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I, Chief Perry Thomas. on behalf of the vile Plate Police Department. extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy city Marshal Barry Giglio, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this devastating incident. The Ville Platte Police Department remains committed to supporting law enforcement officers and their families, and we stand together, shoulder-to-shoulder. with the City Marshal’s Office ready to provide any assistance as they navigate through this profound loss. In times like these. we are reminded of the inherent risks and sacrifices that law enforcement officers make daily to protect and serve our communities. Their immeasurable dedication to duty and their willingness to put their lives on the line to ensure our safety deserves the utmost respect and gratitude. In closing, let us honor Deputy Marshal Giglio’s memory by remaining steadfast in our commitment to protect and serve with honor, integrity. and dedication. upholding the values he held dear. Ville Platte Police Chief Perry Thomas

A GoFundMe has been set up Deputy Giglio.