EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Firefighters were dispatched at 11:24 a.m. Sunday morning to an ATV fire in the woods on Cemetery Road near Red Roberts, according to Ward Five Fire Protection District.

Firefighters said the ATV operator was trespassing on the property and did not have ownership of or permission to be on it. The operator was using the ATV in a part of the woods that had heavy fuel load on the floor of the forest.

The ATV caught on fire then later caught the woods on fire. With the help of the Turkey Creek Police Department and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office with traffic control, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry also responded and plowed lines in an effort to contain the fire.

Over three acres of forest burned, according to firefighters.

The Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office was also brought in, and the trespasser was cited.