EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The death of a Ville Platte woman, originally classified as a suicide, has left family and friends questioning the investigation.

Three months after the death of Brittany Guillory Fontenot, family and friends gathered in front of the Evangeline Parish courthouse to demand justice.

“I love my cousin. I miss my cousin. When she was here, I fought for her, literally. And I’m still going to fight for her now that she’s gone,” said Mona Landry, Fontenot’s cousin.

According to law enforcement, Fontenot died by alleged suicide in April. After law enforcement discovered Fontenot was was shot in the head three times by two different guns, Fontenot’s family began asking questions about the possibility of suicide.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now, three months later, the family is still waiting for answers from the continuing investigation.

Fontenot’s mother, Yvonne Malveaux, says today’s event was the result of three months of unanswered questions.

“I’m a mother crying out. I’m pleading for some answers,” Malveaux said.

People traveled from Texas, Mississippi and across Louisiana to show their support. The family hopes this will lead to a response from the sheriff’s office, mayor’s office or the district attorney.

“It means everything to me, but what would mean even more to me is if these people would come out and give my auntie some kind of information. Just put themselves in my auntie’s shoes, she’s having a really difficult time. This is really hard for us, not just her, everybody,” said Margo Thomas, Fontenot’s cousin.

Landry says as the number of supporters continue to grow, they will continue to push for answers until justice is served.

“We pray that we can get justice. We pray that an arrest can be made, or an interview. Just give us something. We’re waiting for fingerprints to come back off of a gun, it’s three months now. And nothing is being done at this moment. Just keep us informed, that’s all we ask for,” said Landry.