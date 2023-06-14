VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — In Ville Platte, the family of Brittany Guillory Fontenot is in pain, saying they still have no answers about what happened the night she died.

Brittany Guillory Fontenot was found dead in her home by her husband, with three gunshot wounds to the head from two different guns.

Yvonne Malveaux, Brittany’s mother, said, “I’m speaking on behalf of my daughter, my only child, died by alleged suicide. Three gun shots to the face and head, with two guns. How is this possible? It has been two months and I have not heard anything.”

While the death was initially ruled as a suicide, Malveaux told News 10 that hearing about the amount of wounds and weapons used only created more questions.

“I’m pleading for help, a broken-hearted mother. I’m seeking for the truth and answers as to what happened to my Brittany,” Malveaux said.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff, Charles Guillory, said the investigation process has been extensive, working with the district attorney’s office to review every piece of evidence, including the weapons from the scene.

“We are waiting from the crime lab a couple of pieces of information that we need,” Guillory said. Actually DNA from the weapon, on the trigger of the weapon which is very crucial.”

As the investigation continues, Malveaux said her family cannot have closure as long as the case is open.

“I’m praying every day for justice. Justice will be served for my child, Brittany Guillory Fontenot,” Malveaux said.