LOUISIANA (KLFY) – An Evangeline Parish woman brought home the win at the Louisiana Farm Bureau Discussion Meet.

According to the release, “Evangeline Parish resident Raquel Manuel is the 2023 Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet winner. It was her first time participating in the event – a competitive mock committee meeting which allows professionals in agriculture to develop leadership skills.”

American Farm Bureau Federation gave five questions on the agriculture sector and Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation then narrows it to two topics.

“This year’s topics were access to capital for young farmers and ranchers and diversity in agriculture,” said the release.

When speaking on diversity, Manuel said the consensus among the four finalists was the opportunity to work with organizations that have specialties.

“Whether that is a youth organization which represents age diversity or commodity specialist organizations, Farm Bureau has the responsibility to be the beam – the support beam – that transverses the building of agriculture. It touches on all of the major aspects and shows its support in that way,” said Manuel.

Manuel won a trip to compete in the Discussion Meet at the 2024 American Farm Bureau Convention in Salt lake City, Utah, a John Deere Gator utility vehicle, courtesy of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, along with other cash prizes.