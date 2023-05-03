UPDATE 5:17 a.m. REDELL, La. (KLFY)– According to Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Robin, 15, of Redell has been located safely.

Original: REDELL, La. (KLFY)– Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a missing 15-year-old boy.

Anthony Louis Robin reportedly left his home in the Redell area around 5:30 yesterday evening to go for a walk in his neighborhood, but never returned home.

Anthony is described as a white male, approximately 5’9″, 160 pounds, red hair, brown eyes, light complexion.

Anthony suffers from Bipolar disorder, depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and has suicidal tendencies. Anthony left his home without any of his prescribed medications.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, blue jeans, and sneakers.

Anthony Robin has been entered into the national database for Missing Persons.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Anthony Robin, you are urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337)-363-2161