EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Detectives with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted the Attorney General’s office with two separate ongoing investigations involving computer crimes with juveniles.

Two suspects were identified during the investigations. Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory says he believes in using all agencies and or resources when it comes to protecting children. Guillory says his office was contacted by the Attorney General‘s office after getting hits on two offenders using computers to solicit juveniles in the parish. “Utilizing criminal investigations, they found out where they lived, and we got enough cause for an arrest,” says Guillory.

Louis Ray Thomas of Ville Platte was arrested and charged with one count of indecent behavior with juveniles. Jeremy Fontenot of Mamou was also arrested and charged with one count of pornography involving juveniles. Both Thomas’ and Fontenot’s bond were set at $75,000.

“A lot of times, sex offenders will, when the opportunity comes, is when they will take their prey. That’s what I’m fighting for,” continue Guillory. To help with that fight, Sheriff Guillory says he appointed a sex offender coordinator in his office, whose duty is to make personal and home visits to those on the registry.

Guillory adds, “When I hired the officer to make the visits, they weren’t even doing that. At the beginning, it was terrible but now we are getting warrants.” But the duties aren’t limited to just home visits anymore. “My officer also surfs the internet and looks for indicators,” Guillory says.