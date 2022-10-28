EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage relative, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

Scott Calvin Aucoin, 50, faces the following charges:

Sexual battery (one count)

Molestation of a juvenile (one count)

EPSO said that deputies responded to the 1000 block of Hickory St. near the Village of Turkey Creek on Sept. 21, in reference to a complaint of a possible sexual assault.

Through an investigation, deputies received information that Aucoin was having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage female relative.

EPSO said that further information was obtained by EPSO and the Heart’s of Hope Opelousas field office which led investigators to obtain arrest warrants for Aucoin.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.