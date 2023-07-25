MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is in need of assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Amya Lirisa Motherspau is a 15-year-old Black female who walked away from her home at 2801B Naquin Road in the Reddell community north of Mamou at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Amya’s cell phone was found in a ditch about a block away from her home and a letter was also found in her room stating that she was running away. Amya is a foster child but originally lived in the Rayne/Crowley area.

Amya Motherspau

Anyone with information on this missing girl should contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161 ext 1.