EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has issued an announcement regarding non-street-legal vehicles during the Mardi Gras season.

EPSO said that there will be no three-wheelers, four-wheelers, side-by-side, golf carts, or any none street-legal vehicles allowed on any roadways in the parish.

EPSO also said that anyone caught operating any of these non-street legal will be issued a citation and the vehicle will be towed.

“We want everyone to have a good safe Mardi Gras season,” EPSO said.